SERI KEMBANGAN: An Indonesian woman was found dead in her rented apartment at Taman Universiti, here at 5 pm yesterday.

It was learnt that the body of the victim, identified as Jamilah Mat Shaari, 33, was found naked on a bed in one of the rooms in the apartment.

Her sister-in-law Suridah Sadrum, 34, said she believed her sister was robbed before she was killed.

She said that based on the closed circuit television at the apartment block, Jamilah, a part-time maid, had returned home for lunch and to pray at noon.

‘’However, when one of our relatives who was staying with the victim returned home from work, the house was found to have been ransacked and some of the victim’s personal belongings such as cellphone, money and jewellery were missing,’’ she said when met at the scene here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the police received a call on the incident at 7.45 pm. — Bernama