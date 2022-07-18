Indonesian worker freeze: Discussions with Indonesia begins today

KUALA LUMPUR: Discussions between the Malaysian and Indonesian governments on the issue of Indonesian worker freeze began today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (pix).

Hamzah said the discussions involved the Immigration Department and Human Resources Ministry (KSM) and would also look into issues raised by the two parties, which may need a little adjustment.

“The discussion with Indonesia is to ensure that every misunderstanding and communication breakdown can be fixed as soon as possible.

“I would like to remind that the Home Ministry (KDN) and KSM will always ensure that the management of foreign workers in Malaysia is always based on the rule of law and that every foreign worker in Malaysia is fairly protected by the law in the country.”

He said this to reporters after chairing the KDN-KSM joint meeting on the management of foreign workers at Bukit Aman Police headquarters here today.

Last week, the Indonesian Ambassador to Malaysia Hermono announced that the country will temporarily stop sending workers to Malaysia, effective July 13.

This followed the Maid Online System adopted by the Immigration Department in the application of foreign maids despite the fact that both countries had agreed to use the One Channel System (OCS) through the memorandum of understanding on Indonesia domestic helpers (MoU on PDI) last April. - Bernama