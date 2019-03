KUALA LUMPUR: A structured information-sharing system which will bring about better protection for Indonesian workers in Malaysia will be established now that the Social Security Organisation (Socso) and the Indonesian Manpower Social Security Administration Agency (BPJS) have signed a memorandum of collaboration (MoC).

Socso chief executive, Datuk Seri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed, said the cooperation will involve the sharing of employee data, create a channel of assistance and ensure records are up-to-date so that the worker receives adequate and long-term protection.

“Indonesia is the first source country to talk with us and sign this deal. We hope this collaboration, especially the data sharing, will create a more efficient system,“ he said at a press conference today after the MoC signing with BPJS president-director, Agus Susanto.

“We had an almost similar system in 1993, but many issues cropped up like restrictions and poor monitoring, so it was discontinued,“ said Mohammed Azman.

“Now, with information able to be gathered by both sides, the payment constraints can be ironed out,“ he said, adding that there are 800,000 registered Indonesian workers in the country.

He said Socso is currently holding talks with other source countries like Bangladesh, Nepal and India for a MoC to be signed in the near future.

Agus said the MoC will make certain the 350,000 Indonesians coming here to work in the construction and plantation sectors especially, are protected and receive the same benefits as local workers.

“We are very happy and appreciate this collaboration because it strengthens our capacity and expands the social security benefits,“ he said, adding that every Indonesian working overseas is required to register with BPJS before they go off.

The Malaysian government made it mandatory for employers to contribute to Socso for foreign workers from Jan 1, 2019, with a year till Jan 1, 2020 given to settle outstanding compensation before registering them with Socso. — Bernama