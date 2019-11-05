Indonesians make up highest number of detainees at immigration depot

KUCHING: Illegal immigrants from Indonesia made up the highest number of detainees at the 14 Immigration detention depots nationwide, according to Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud.

He said there were currently 8,774 detainees at the 14 depots, with 3,172 of them Indonesians, followed by Myanmar nationals (1,912) and Bangladeshis (1,466).

He told a media conference after a meeting with the Indonesian Directorate General of immigration, led by its director-general Ronny Frenky Sompie here today, that the ‘Back for Good’ (B4G) programme, launched last August, was still on.

The programme ends this Dec 31, he said, adding that 75,344 illegal immigrants had registered as of last Nov 1, with 56,284 of them having returned to their respective country of origin.

On the meeting today, Khairul said the focus were on issues pertaining to border control and management of travel document.

“Cooperation in management of border control and the in and out movement at the border of the two countries are crucial to ensure the country’s sovereignty is protected and its border is not infiltrated,” he added. — Bernama