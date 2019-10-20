Industrial Relations Act amendment only needs consultation with stakeholders

PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resource Ministry clarified today that there is no need to obtain the agreement of the Malaysian Trades Union Congress (MTUC) and the Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) for any proposal to amend the Industrial Relations Act 1967 (Act 177).

In a statement today, the ministry said however as outlined under ILO Convention No. 144 (C144) of the Tripartite Consultation (International Labour Standards) Convention, 1976 that there is a need to hold consultations with employer and employee representatives on matters relating to International Labour Organisation (ILO) activities.

“The convention only stresses on the need to hold consultation and not to seek agreement as claimed by MTUC and MEF.

“The ministry is also holding consultations not only with MTUC and MEF but also other stakeholders including non-government organisations on other matters besides ILO activities,” it said.

In fact the National Labour Advisory Council (NLAC) states the similar requirement as C144 which is to hold consultation and to seek agreement.

“The ministry wishes to assure all parties including workers that the amendment to the act was made for the first time is a holistic amendment to ensure the act heads to the compliance of international labour standard.

“This is in line with Pakatan Harapan government’s pledge to improve protection for workers while maintaining the competitiveness of employers,” it said. - Bernama