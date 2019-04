KUALA LUMPUR: Industry players in the country are encouraged to work together and participate actively in support of skills competitions organised to strengthen the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the involvement of industry players in skills competition would help to improve competency and quality of skilled manpower.

“This will indirectly contribute to the development of the industry itself. Industry involvement will enhance the quality of training and confidence of participants as they would gain direct exposure to current technology and real working conditions in the industry.

“Investing in improving the competitiveness of the country’s talent will bring returns in the future, in terms of investor confidence in certain industry sectors that achieve excellence in such competitions,“ she said in her speech when announcing the Malaysian contingent’s participation in the 2019 WorldSkills Competition (WSC ) in Kazan, Russia from August 16 to 26.

Dr Wan Azizah’s speech text was read out by Human Resource Minister M Kulasegaran.

WSC is the highest level of skills competition organised every two years by World Skills International.

Kazan WSC involves the participation of 60 countries competing in 56 fields of expertise. The competition is the world’s largest skills event which is expected to draw the participation of 1,600 skilled youths from around the world.

The Malaysian contingent being managed by two ministries, the Human Resource Ministry and Works Ministry is represented by 20 youths who would be competing in 20 skills areas.

Participants representing the country at WSC Kazan 2019 are outstanding players at national and ASEAN level competitions namely the 2018 Youth World Skills Malaysia (WSMB) and Bangkok 2018 ASEAN Skills Competition (ASC).

The participants comprise students of Public and Private Skills Training Institutions (ILKA/ILKS) and the Public and Private Institutions of Higher Learning (IPTA/IPTS).

According to Dr Wan Azizah, participation in international skills competitions could create a great impact to the nation as it gives recognition to TVET youths’ skills, benchmarks national participants at the international level and upgrades TVET Malaysia.

To motivate participants, the gold medal winner in the competition will receive a cash prize of RM40,000, silver medalist (RM20,000), bronze medalist (RM10,000) while Medallion for Excellence recipients will receive RM4,000. On top of that all medalists will be awarded the Malaysian Skills Advanced Diploma (DLKM) certificate in their respective skills by the Department of Skills Development.

Dr Wan Azizah also urged the Malaysian Skills Competition Council (MPKM) chaired by Deputy Human Resource Minister Mahfuz Omar to coordinate all skills competition activities at various levels, including from the public and private sectors.

“This is because excellence of TVET students is not only measured in terms of employability but is also measured through their participation and achievement in skills competitions either at the national or international level,” she added. — Bernama