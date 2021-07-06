Industry coalition urges govt to take different approach to pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR: The government should adopt a different approach in determining which essential and non-essential businesses are allowed to operate to avoid further losses to the economic sector, says Industries Unite (IU), a coalition of trade associations and chambers of commerce.

In a press conference today, IU’s co-founder, Datuk Irwin SW Cheong said the government should take a more proactive approach, such as going down to the state level and working with the state authorities to help trace and locate the source of the Covid-19 spread.

He said by doing so, the government can segmentise Covid-19 testing and impose movement restrictions on a specific locality rather than a total lockdown.

The coalition also urged the government to speed up the vaccination process, as it is the only way for the movement restriction to be lifted, and subsequently, for the resumption of business operations.

“We urge the government to engage with the private health sector and medical doctors to help out in the vaccination process as it is the utmost important step right now.

“Our narrative has changed completely now because we are not only fighting for our businesses and industries, but we are also fighting for the people who are left unemployed because of the business closures,“ he added.

On that note, Cheong said the IU — which currently represents 115 trade associations and chambers of commerce with 3.3 million businesses, including micro-entrepreneurs — offers to help the government in designing a suitable approach to help spur the economy post-pandemic.

“We are also initiating a campaign called ‘Satu Hati, Satu Suara’, where all the presidents of trade associations and chambers of commerce would convey heartfelt messages to the government and the people about this pandemic,“ he said. — Bernama