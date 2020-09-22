Industry players urged to utilise Tourism Malaysia’s special website

PETALING JAYA: Tourism and cultural industry players in the country have been urged to make full use of Tourism Malaysia’s special website to promote domestic tourism offers and packages.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said that since its introduction in June, 103 offers and 107 packages attracting domestic tourists were promoted through the website www.malaysia.travel.

“I hope tourism and culture industry players take the opportunity and advantage of this website as a platform to further boost the domestic tourism sector,” she said at the national-level ASEAN Tourism Standards Award 2020–2022 ceremony here today.

Earlier, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture extended its recognition to 42 tourism industry operators who meet the ASEAN standard requirements for the year 2020-2022.

In the meantime, Nancy also hopes that all recipients will continue to practice the ASEAN Tourism Standards at all times as added value to existing products and services.

She also said that this time, focus should be given on the quality of products and services.

“Hence, industry operators need to further strengthen the delivery services,” she said. -Bernama