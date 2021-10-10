Industry stakeholders urged to join certification programmes through TSA Malaysia

ALOR SETAR: The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) calls on all industry stakeholders to join the certification programmes through Travel Safe Alliance (TSA) Malaysia, certified by Bureau Veritas Certification Malaysia to further boost travellers’ confidence and ensure them a safe experience of Malaysian hospitality.

Its minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri (pix) said through TSA Malaysia, the industry would be given safe travel solutions comprising the ‘Travel Safe’ label for travel and tour arrangements, ‘Clean and Safe Malaysia’ for hotels and ‘SafeBE’ for business events and convention venues.

“MOTAC recognises and supports these three certification programmes. We need extraordinary strategies like these to revive not only the tourism and business event industries, but also the country’s socio-economy.

“More vital collaborations between the public and private sectors are key to accelerating the recovery of our industries and economy,” she said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the framework for cooperation for TSA Malaysia in Langkawi, virtually, today.

The MoU between four major players in Malaysia’s tourism, business events and the airline industry, namely, the Malaysian Association of Convention and Exhibition Organisers and Suppliers (MACEOS), Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH), Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) and airlines under the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG).

Through the signing of the MoU today, the four key players pledged to position Malaysia as a safe destination for leisure and business travellers.

The MoU focuses on combined efforts to be led by the three association giants in the industry and the national airline company in establishing TSA Malaysia.

Nancy commended the combined efforts of MATTA, MAH, MACEOS and MAG as TSA Malaysia will provide end-to-end safe travel solutions to travellers and uphold Malaysia as the preferred travel and business events destination in the global market.

“This is indeed a remarkable achievement. I am certain that this certification will help the 900 members of MAH, 2001 active members of MATTA, 180 members of MACEOS and of course, Malaysia Airlines to pave the way to making Malaysia a preferred safe destination once we open,” she said.

She said the MOU signified a strong commitment that was much needed from the industry players and the minister is confident that these certification programmes will restore travellers’ confidence in coming to Malaysia.

Nancy said the government was preparing to reopen more destinations to revive and revitalise the domestic tourism industry, with Malaysia having achieved 90 percent of its adult population being fully vaccinated and following the success of the Langkawi travel bubble.

“MOTAC has always prioritised the well-being of travellers and will always continue to do so...with increased attention given to hygiene, health, and a safe environment, while vendors in the tourism, hotel and business events industries have enhanced such related protocols for the safety and comfort of all travellers,” she added. — Bernama