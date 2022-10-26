Inert waste management facility to reduce illegal dumping

KUANTAN: The establishment of an inert waste management facility on the Kuantan-Kemaman bypass is expected to reduce the illegal disposal of construction and demolition waste in the city.

Kuantan mayor Datuk Hamdan Hussain said the facility, provided by Alam Flora Environmental Solutions Sdn Bhd (AFES), a subsidiary of Alam Flora Sdn Bhd, will facilitate contractors to dispose of construction waste.

“When construction materials are disposed of illegally, it will cause disruption to other parties, and we hope that contractors or any parties involved in the construction industry will use this facility.

“The 3.64-hectare facility is also aimed to maintain Kuantan’s environmental sustainability and implement green initiatives in managing construction material waste,” he told reporters after opening the facility. The event was also attended by AFES director, Datuk Mohd Zain Hassan.

The plant was specially built to manage waste from the construction, renovation and demolition of buildings or premises, especially in the district, and has a lifespan of seven to 10 years.

Waste construction materials accepted at the facility include concrete, brick, or mortar and cement-based materials, with a capacity estimated at 120 to 170 tonnes per day.

It is also one of the green initiatives, where waste collection and disposal is done under the conditions set by the National Solid Waste Management Department (JPSPN), through Act 672 (Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007).

Meanwhile, Hamdan said that 25 temporary landfills have been identified in Kuantan, in preparation for managing future flood waste. - Bernama