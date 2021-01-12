Infant boy seriously hurt in monkey attack

BUTTERWORTH: A 50-day-old baby was seriously injured after being bitten by a monkey at the family residence in Kampung Manggis, Sungai Puyu last Saturday.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said at the time of the incident at 2.15pm, the baby boy was sleeping in the living room while his mother was in the kitchen.

“Upon hearing his cries, the infant’s mother rushed into the living room and found the floor covered with blood.

“A male monkey was seen next to the baby before it fled,” he told Bernama yesterday.

The mother, who found bites marks on the baby’s head, stomach and cheeks, rushed him to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment,” Noorzainy said.

The baby was transferred to the Penang Hospital for surgery.

“The infant will be hospitalised for at least two weeks,” he said.

The Department of Wildlife and National Parks has been informed of the incident, he added.