Infected MOH staff with two vaccine doses experience mild Covid-19 symptoms

PUTRAJAYA: Employees of the Ministry of Health (MOH) who were infected with Covid-19 after having completed two doses of vaccination only experienced mild symptoms, said Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix).

He said most of the health workers infected with Covid-19 became category 1 and 2 patients, with no or mild symptoms.

“Out of 243,309 MOH personnel who had completed their vaccinations, only 0.75 percent or 1,834 workers were infected with Covid-19.

“Of the infected number, only one was a category 4 patient who required oxygen, two (category 3), 1,219 (category 2) and 612 in category 1,” he said.

He was speaking at the weekly media conference on the development of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, here, today.

Dr Adham said vaccine recipients could still be infected with the virus but at a low rate of infection as well as very low severe case.

“Most of those who were infected did not have symptoms or only showed mild symptoms and this can reduce the pressure on the health system especially in the Intensive Care Unit and the (need for) hospitalisation.

“This means that the vaccines we use do provide protection and the efficacy of the vaccines is reaching the desired level,” he added. — Bernama