PETALING JAYA: A new cluster was detected in Selangor on a day the country recorded 115 new Covid-19 positive cases, bringing the national tally to 11,034.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) yesterday said of the 115 cases detected, 112 were local transmissions and three were imported cases, with the total number of active cases at 1,011.

The locally transmitted cases involved 98 Malaysians, with 84 cases from Sabah, 10 from Selangor, and one each from Terengganu, Malacca, Labuan and Kedah.

The 14 locally transmitted cases involving foreigners were detected in Sabah.

The three imported cases consisted of one Malaysian in Negri Sembilan and one foreigner each in the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

“A new cluster called the Jalan Apas cluster was detected in Selangor. The case index for this cluster is a couple who had travelled from Tawau and Semporna in Sabah,” Noor Hisham said in a statement.

The ministry had screened 66 individuals in the Jalan Apas cluster and detected eight positive cases, 56 were negative and two are awaiting results.

A total of 54 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,889.

“Eight patients are currently being treated in intensive care units, with five of them requiring ventilator support,” he said.

No new deaths were reported, keeping the death toll at 134.