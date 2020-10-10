Infections pass 14,000 with 375 new cases, five deaths reported

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia reported 375 new Covid-19 cases with five deaths as of noon on 8th of October, a slight fall from the previous two days when the country recorded more than 600 cases.

This brings the national tally of cases to 14,368 and the death toll to 146, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said during a live telecast from his home while serving his 14-day self-quarantine.

All of the deaths among Malaysians reported in Sabah were between the ages of 53 and 82.

Of the 375 new cases, 371 were through local transmissions involving 342 Malaysians and 29 foreigners while the remaining four were imported cases involving foreigners who travelled from Belgium (two cases in Kuala Lumpur) and India (two cases in Sarawak).

From the 371 local transmissions, 18 new cases were Sabah returnees, bringing the total number of cases among returnees to 301.

The cases reported yesterday were from Sabah with 271, Selangor (36), Kedah (16), Kuala Lumpur (10), Labuan (10 ), Sarawak (six), five each from Johor, Perak and Terengganu, two from Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya, and one each from Malacca and Penang.

He said the country was in the midst of a third wave, with the virus already spreading among the community.

“I urge everyone to stay at home, but if you must go out avoid going to crowded places as the virus is now in the community.

“The reason the government had enforced conditional movement control order in Klang and a few districts in Sabah is to discourage them from staying outside,” he said.

Although the country had seen a decrease in daily cases, he predicted an increase of new cases within seven days.

The Health Ministry also identified five new clusters yesterday, bringing the total number of active clusters in the country to 14.

Noor Hisham said the new clusters are in Sabah (Tujuh Serangkai and Tanamera clusters) and one cluster each in Kuala Lumpur, namely the Jalan Pantai cluster, Sarawak, the Bah Arnab cluster, and Labuan, the Bah Bangat cluster.

There were 18 recoveries, taking the cumulative number of recoveries to 10,519.

Active cases in the country stood at 3,703, with 60 in the intensive care unit and 20 of them requiring ventilator assistance.