Influencer calls for crowdfunding support for local orphanage

PETALING JAYA: A popular local blogger and social media influencer, Vikneswaran Veerasundar known as Vikarworld has revealed his intention to crowdfund for an orphanage in an effort to make a difference.

Vikneswaran, known for his engaging content and relatability, shared his plans to complete a 21km half marathon run on Oct 1 for the good cause.

He said: “After months of rigorous training and preparation for the upcoming marathon, I felt compelled to use this platform to raise funds for Rumah Keluarga Kami, a local orphanage located in Kajang.

“The organisation provides a safe haven for approximately 30 underprivileged, abandoned, and abused children between the ages of two and 17 years old.”

Vikneswaran said, “It is not only the care and support that sets this orphanage apart, but also the exceptional talents of the children it houses.

“From a young pianist who can play by ear to a talented jazz musician, and a gifted vocalist to an enthusiastic badminton player, the diversity of skills within this group is truly remarkable,” he said.

Vikneswaran was particularly drawn to this organisation because the orphanage prioritises education for each child - a mission he believes to be of utmost importance.

Bearing in mind the financial challenges faced by the orphanage, Vikneswaran had this to say: “The orphanage requires approximately RM35,000 per month to meet the children’s needs.

He aims to raise RM5,000 as a small gesture of support.

He said: “The entirety of the pledged funds will be directly donated to Rumah Keluarga Kami to assist in their continued efforts to provide a nurturing environment and education for these deserving youngsters.”

Vikneswaran encourages his loyal followers and the wider community to come together and make a positive impact through their support of this crowdfunding initiative.

Those interested in contributing to this noble cause can make a donation at: simplygiving.com/vikarworld.