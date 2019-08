SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan Health Department has dismissed claims that there is an influenza B outbreak in the state.

Its director Datuk Dr Zainuddin Mohd Ali said the so-called influenza B cases at Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital in Kuala Pilah were merely fever and flu.

“The public should not be alarmed. The fake message must stop,“ he said in a statement here today, on the message that went viral in social media, advising the public to wear masks to cover their nose and mouth, and not to visit the hospital for the time being. — Bernama