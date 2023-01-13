Inform Malawakil of your wehereabouts, Malaysians travelling abroad told

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has once again advised Malaysians travelling abroad to notify Malaysian representatives (Malawakil) of their whereabouts.

He said this was to make it easier for the authorities to take necessary action in the event of undesired circumstances while they were abroad.

“We have embassy representatives abroad. Malaysians who face difficulties when they are abroad are advised to contact Malawakil in the respective countries,” he told reporters after visiting the media centre at the Umno General Assembly 2022 at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur here today.

He said this in response to a case of Malaysian Umrah pilgrim Musthafa Kamal Abdullah, 49, who has been reported missing in Makkah for almost a month.

Zambry said the Malaysian Embassy in Saudi Arabia was closely monitoring the situation and would take the necessary action to help locate the missing Malaysian pilgrim.

The media previously reported that Musthafa Kamal left for the Holy Land with his son on Dec 6 last year and was supposed to return home on Dec 18.

However, his son lodged a report on the disappearance of Musthafa Kamal after he could not find his father in his hotel room in Makkah. - Bernama