PETALING JAYA: While there has been no official word on Ramadan bazaar for the coming fasting month, industry players are hoping for an early announcement so traders can make preparations.

“It is still not in black and white if Ramadan bazaar will be allowed this year. Time is running out and everybody is affected, so the least they can do is to make an early announcement,” TTDI Market Traders Association president Jenny Loo told theSun.

Muslims are expected to begin fasting on April 13 and it is the time when traders set up stalls at popular Ramadan bazaar locations nationwide.

Loo agreed that there is the danger a potential Covid-19 cluster could be created as these bazaars are synonymous with large crowds.

“Social distancing will be hard to practise at a crowded bazaar. While health is paramount, the traders are desperate for income so we have to learn to adapt and completely obey the standard operating procedures (SOP).”

A Kuala Lumpur City Hall spokesman said there will be three categories of bazaars comprising night markets (daily), Ramadan bazaar (selling food and drinks) and Aidilfitri bazaar (dry products like clothing).

He said an official announcement will be made within this week.

Meanwhile, Petty Traders Association of Malaysia president Datuk Seri Rosli Sulaiman believes Ramadan bazaars in Kuala Lumpur will be allowed this year but strict enforcement should be in place to control the crowd.

“Not only should there be separate entry and exit points but the authorities should also consider number tagging to monitor the number of people going in and out of the bazaar,” he said.

Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations president Datuk Dr Marimuthu Nadason said there is no issue of having Ramadan bazaars as traders too need to earn an income.

“Every sector must open and this includes night markets and bazaars, if not people, especially these traders, will continue to live in poverty,” he said.