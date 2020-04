PUTRAJAYA: The Information Department (Japen) must focus on its main duty, that is to explain to the people about the laws, government’s policies and activities, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix).

He said public perspective on the department’s integrity depends on its ability to explain and disseminate information to the people about government’s policies, and the department has never been entrusted with the responsibility to defend any politician or political party.

“I would like to remind Japen officers that in disseminating information, they must know how to differentiate between politics and official duties.

“If a politician made a blunder, it is not Japen officer’s job to clarify it. The politician will have to fix it or clarify it himself,” he said after attending a special briefing with Japen officers here today.

Saifuddin said a cynical attitude towards politics is typical in any democratic countries, but Japen must always defend the government as all actions taken by the government were for the sake of the people.

“Rejection towards a political party is normal, but it must not go to the extent of rejecting the government, because that would cause (political and economic) instability in the country,” he said.

When asked on an additional allowance for media personnel, who are also the frontliners in the fight against Covid-19, the minister said he had brought the matter to the Cabinet’s attention and was still awaiting feedback.

“I do hope media personnel, including our information officers in the field, will be given the additional allowance. It is not my decision to make, but I did raise the matter up at the Cabinet meeting,” he said. — Bernama