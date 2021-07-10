Information from government not propagandistic - Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (pix) has stressed that the Perikatan Nasional government does not take a propagandistic approach in disseminating information, especially with regard to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said apart from using official government platforms such as Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), his team was in close contact and held regular meetings with private communications companies to explain the government's strategy in conveying authentic information to the people.

“It has become a habit for the government to be criticised either face to face or virtually, and we try our best to explain (our stand).

"As for the government, I guarantee we do not use the strategy of spreading propaganda by portraying only good things without admitting wrongdoings," he said in a virtual press conference after delivering a keynote address at the 3rd International Conference on Islam, Media and Communication 2021 today.

The two-day conference, themed "Communication, Media and Its Impact During Crisis", is to discuss the role of the media in helping to channel information and communication during times of crisis.

Earlier in his speech, Saifuddin said the media today needed to hold on to three main principles: truth, justice and freedom.

“I say that in this time of crisis, the role of the media is multiplied because the atmosphere demands us to move and work faster and more effectively.

"Despite the crisis, we cannot ignore the question of these three main principles in conveying information," he said.

Saifuddin said the challenge in today's media world was the extent to which people received true or half-true information.

"I hope the people will be able to continue to receive accurate information especially at this time when the country is going through a crisis," he added.- Bernama