PETALING JAYA: The use of a different system for those who get their Covid jabs at private clinics is the reason for delays in their vaccination status being updated on the MySejahtera app.

But apart from the inconvenience of not being able show proof that they have been vaccinated, there have not been any reports of serious problems.

Malaysian Medical Association president Datuk Dr M. Subramaniam said general practitioners (GP) who are administering the vaccines under the National Immunisation Programme are registered with ProtectHealth, the entity that coordinates, administers and manages initiatives related to financing healthcare services mandated by the Health Ministry.

He was commenting on concerns raised by those who have received their first dose but have yet to see their vaccination status updated on the MySejahtera app.

GP now administer only privately procured Sinovac doses, one of the Covid-19 vaccines approved by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency.

Those who get their jabs at vaccine centres operated by the Health Ministry will see the status of their vaccination updated on the MySejahtera app within 24 hours of each dose.

But those who get their shots from participating private clinics will not see an update after their first dose. Instead, the information is uploaded on the app only after the second dose has been administered, to show that they have been fully vaccinated.

Subramaniam said the Sinovac vaccine is supplied to GP by Pharmaniaga, and any information on the status of those who have been vaccinated are keyed in to another database managed by the company. This system is linked to the Malaysia Vaccine Administration system.

The vaccination status is uploaded on MySejahtera within 48 hours after the second dose.

Subramaniam said it would be ideal if a separate code could be created to make it possible to update the status after each dose.

About 8,000 GP nationwide have joined efforts to speed up the vaccination process. Given their strategic locations close to local communities, they have been vital in ensuring that those living in urban and rural areas are vaccinated.

“Private GP play a significant role in improving access to vaccines for all to ensure that no one is left out.”

He said more of them should be enlisted to reach out to those who have yet to be vaccinated, including undocumented migrants.

Subramaniam also said that many people have expressed preference on getting vaccinated at private clinics.