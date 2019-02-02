Infrastructure development helps improve performance of SJKT pupils: Loke

NILAI: The Negri Sembilan government has always been supportive and encourages infrastructure development at all national-type Tamil schools (SJKT) in a bid to improve the students’ academic performances and co-curricular activities.

In fact, Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that the state government had allocated RM3 million for the development of SJKT, SJKC (national-type Chinese schools), as well as religious schools this year.

“In today’s society, we can no longer prioritise learning inside the classroom alone, as learning outside of the classroom is also important in encouraging student activities,” he said at the opening of the school hall at SJKT Cairo Ladang, here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Koperasi Kebangsaan Permodalan Tanah Berhad executive chairman Tan Sri Dr K. R. Somasundram. Present was Nilai state assemblyman J. Arul Kumar.

Loke, who is also the Transport Minister, added that the results of Ujian Penilaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) examination for SJKT pupils had shown improvement from year to year, demonstrating the better quality and standard of education at the schools.

“As such, the government will continue supporting and encouraging development at all SJKT,” he added.

The construction of the school hall began in August last year and was fully completed last week at a total cost of RM300,000. — Bernama