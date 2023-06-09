‘Ini Warisan Kita’ a platform for students to explore Malaysia’s culture and heritage

KLANG: The ‘Ini Warisan Kita’ programme organised by the National Unity Ministry is providing a platform for students to participate in social interactions and learn about the cultural diversity and heritage of our country.

The ministry’s secretary-general, Datuk Noridah Abdul Rahim, said students can strengthen the spirit of unity within themselves and instil a love for the nation through this programme.

“By learning about different cultures and heritage, students will come to understand the uniqueness of our country, thanks to our diversity. Our survey revealed social deficits as one of our challenges.

“Social deficits occur when there’s a lack of understanding about culture and heritage. We want to minimise this issue, which is why programmes like this are implemented so that we can understand different cultures at an earlier stage,” Noridah told reporters after launching the programme at the Methodist Girls’ Secondary School here today.

The one-day programme involved 1,500 students from various ethnic backgrounds from 12 schools around Klang, including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sri Andalas, SMK Bukit Kuda, SMK Convent, and SMK Teluk Gadong.

“The programme’s main highlights include cultural performances, a Moment of Unity panel displaying unity moments in society, and a booth exhibition featuring the nation’s valuable heritage,” she said, adding that it is a continuation of the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

Noridah said the ministry will expand this programme nationwide.

“This programme is a key part of the ministry’s flagship initiative, the Kembara Perpaduan Malaysia Madani which focuses on Unity in Diversity.

“It boosts the overall experience and feel-good factor of such programmes,” she added. -Bernama