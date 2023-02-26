‘Inilah Masanya, Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’, rakyat urged to support domestic tourism

KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Federal Territories Day celebration continued to be enlivened with a casual running event and the launch of Tourism Malaysia’s campaign theme song today.

The programme organised by Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with Persatuan Rekreasi Wilayah Malaysia (PRWM) at the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) square attracted 5,302 participants.

The theme song ‘Inilah Masanya, Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ sung by Nik Qistina comprises lyrics by James Boyle and composed by Ananth Kumar.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said the tagline ‘Inilah Masanya’ (The time has come) manifested a call to Malaysians to continue to support the domestic tourism industry in order to remain competitive following the COVID-19 crisis.

“Besides having a good run and breathing fresh air, this programme indirectly promotes a healthy lifestyle among locals as well as tourists through sports, recreation, art and culture activities.

“Through this campaign, it is hoped that more Malaysians will travel across the various states to contribute to the local economy,“ he was quoted as saying in a Tourism Malaysia statement today.

At the event, Tiong flagged off the participants of the seven-kilometre casual run along the Kuala Lumpur Car-Free Morning route, comprising the individual and family categories.

Also present were the ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Saraya Arbi, Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Zainuddin Abdul Wahab and DBKL executive director (management) Khairul Anuar Mhd Juri representing the Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Mahadi Che Ngah.

The ‘Inilah Masanya, Cuti-Cuti Malaysia’ campaign focuses on the family and millennial segments by highlighting products and tourist destinations that include fun family activities, eco-tourism, islands and beaches, shopping as well as culture and heritage.

The Federal Territories Day celebration also featured the ‘Me&Mycity’ exhibition at Dataran Mereka, offering attractive travel and tour packages.

Among the exhibitors participating in the Tourism Malaysia pavilion this time are Menara Kuala Lumpur, the Association of Malaysian Spas (AMSPA), Premier Hotels & Resorts and Farhan Travel & Tours.

The event today also offered a variety of interesting activities to visitors such as batik demonstrations and spa therapies. - Bernama