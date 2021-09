KUALA LUMPUR: Government agencies are urged to initiate programmes to encourage and support employees with disabilities involved in accidents or injured previously to return to work, said Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi (pix).

Ras Adiba, who represents persons with disabilities (PwD) in Dewan Negara said this could be done by providing training and business grants to the group in order to give them a boost of motivation as well as to hone their skills.

“Having grants to actually have them on skills and new courses will really help. At least when they come back, they will have new skills and if they’re not able to do the stuff that they used to do, then we can adjust so their experience is not wasted.

“At that point in time, they are not able to come back (to the workforce) because of their disability (injury) due to a recent accident. We do not want them to be depressed,“ she said.

Ras Adiba said this at a forum, ‘Working for the Disabled Population’, held in conjunction with the Regional Return To Work (RTW) DIGIMOS Symposium 2021 organised by the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) virtually today.

Ras Adiba, who is also OKU Sentral President, said it was crucial that PwDs are given the opportunity to work but not just out of sympathy or to help them.

“Having empathy is the utmost importance but also giving us (PwD) the right to work and be just like everybody else is truly important,“ she said.

She said all levels of society must not discriminate and have an open mind to employ and treat PwDs fairly in the workforce.

The symposium is one of three concurrent events of the International Public Employment Forum (IPEF) 2021, held virtually from Sept 6 until 9, which features high-profile speakers covering influential experts, corporates, social influencers and inspiring icons to share insights on rebuilding the Malaysian economy post-Covid-19.

RTW DIGIMOS Symposium 2021 focuses on this year’s theme, “Navigating Disability Management Through The New Normal: Return To Work Process Re-Engineering”. — Bernama