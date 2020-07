PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Health Diplomacy Foundation aims to boost employment opportunities for doctors.

Its founder Dr Jeshua Navaraj said yesterday there is a large number of doctors in the country who are unable to find jobs.

“The foundation aims to work on job creation so that doctors can be employed locally or by international organisations such as the United Nations, World Health Organisation (WHO) and the World Bank.”

It also focuses on policy and advocacy through projects and research, including policies related to health and diplomacy.

Jeshua said there are no such active organisations in Asean and this will allow his foundation to take the lead in health and diplomacy regionally.

According to WHO, health and diplomacy is an emerging field that bridges the disciplines of public health, international affairs, management, law, and economics, with a focus on negotiations impacting the global health policy environment.

Jeshua said the foundation is part of MyDiplomacy (Malaysian Youth Diplomacy) and it works with other NGOs such as #KitajagaKita, 100% Project, TedXKL, Me.Reka Space to form a coalition called the #RumahKita Movement (Reaching out & Uniting Malaysians Assisting our Hospitals).

“We assist hospital frontliners dealing with the Covid-19 crisis by fulfilling their request lists and coordinating logistics involving manufacturers, suppliers, donors, and any other relevant parties.

“While we have not raised a lot of funds we have got donations to help hospitals in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur during the Covid-19 crisis.”

Jeshua said it also organised two webinars to help tackle issues caused by Covid-19.

The first webinar was to deal with parenting issues during Covid-19 and how to help frontline health workers deal with such problems. The second was called “Covid-19 vs Malaysia, the new normal and the path to recovery”.