KUCHING: The need to upgrade infrastructure in the interior like setting up internet centres in Kampung Benuk here will be considered as an initiative of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

Its minister, Gobind Singh Deo (pix), said he could see for himself what was needed to be done after completing the leaders-with-the-people programme at four villages here and in Serian division.

“The 4G service which can be used now in this village, although reportedly just functioning for two days, is a good start towards upgrading which can be streamlined to all areas after this,” he said when attending a Leaders-with-the-People programme at Kampung Benuk, Jalan Puncak Borneo, yesterday.

He said this village was the third Bidayuh village he visited today, after his trip to the historic Kampong Mujat and Kampong Paon Rimo.

Gobind said the harmony existing among the various races in Sarawak should be an example for all in efforts to build the New Malaysia.

“I hope the Dayak community will use the Gawai Dayak celebration to strengthen family ties and goodwill among the various races in our country,” he said.

Earlier, in his welcoming speech, the Member of Parliament for Puncak Borneo, Willie Mongin, touched on the shortcomings of the communications system in his constituency, and it received an immediate response from Gobind.

Willie said the residents of Kampung Benuk hoped to be able to enjoy continued and effective development in communications in line with the Pakatan Harapan government’s slogan of New Malaysia. — Bernama