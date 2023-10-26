Initiatives to help rubber smallholders among issues to be discussed in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiatives to assist rubber smallholders, who are facing the challenge of low rubber prices and the conflict in Palestine, are among the issues which will be discussed at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah) is scheduled to ask the Plantation and Commodities Minister about measures and initiatives which are being and will be implemented by the ministry, to help rubber smallholders who are currently facing the challenge of low rubber prices.

Adnan will raise this matter during the Ministers’ Question Time session.

In addition, Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PN-Pasir Mas) will ask the Foreign Minister why the government has yet to express a firmer stance and action on the issue of conflict in Palestine, such as insisting that Benjamin Netanyahu be brought before the International Criminal Court.

Also on the list, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will pose questions to the Transport Minister regarding the ridership of Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad Shuttle Tebrau service, between JB Sentral and Woodlands, Singapore, and whether the government is ready to negotiate with Singapore to increase the capacity of the service from 36 two-way trips to at least 50 trips.

There will also be a question from Wong Chen (PH-Subang) during the question and answer session, to the Transport Minister, on the percentage of implementation of the open payment system in the Klang Valley’s public transport network, especially the Light Rail Transit (LRT), Mass Rail Transit (MRT) and Rapid KL buses.

Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodi (GPS-Sri Aman) will ask the Women, Family and Community Development Minister about the latest status of the establishment of the Child Development Department, as announced during the tabling of the Budget 2023.

Today’s sitting will also see the debate session on Budget 2024, after being tabled by the Prime Minister on Oct 13.

Based on the Dewan Rakyat calendar, the Supply Bill 2024 will be debated at the policy level for eight days, before a four-day session for replies from ministers begins on Oct 30.

Members of Parliament will participate in the debate on the bill at the committee level for 12 days, starting Nov 6.

The current Dewan Rakyat sits for 32 days, until Nov 30. - Bernama