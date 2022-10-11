Initiatives to strengthen country’s legislation should continue - Wan Junaidi

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar expressed hope that initiatives undertaken by the agencies under his portfolio can be continued by the ministry’s new leadership after the 15th General Election (GE15).

Wan Junaidi, in a statement to explain the governance status of his portfolio, said there were still various tasks yet to be completed, including the re-establishment of a dedicated law ministry.

He said proposals to ensure the efficiency and implementation of all legislative agendas had been submitted to the Prime Minister and were now being acted upon by the central agencies.

He added that the Parliamentary Services Act and amendments to the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952 for the purpose of transforming Parliament are currently being acted upon by the Legal Affairs Division (BHEUU) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“Following the amendment to the Constitution which includes the provision prohibiting members of the Dewan Rakyat from changing parties, amendments also need to be made to the Constitution for the prohibition senators or members of Dewan Negara from switching parties,” he said.

In addition, Wan Junaidi said amendments to the Federal Constitution should also be made to limit the Prime Minister’s term of service to 10 years as previously planned.

In terms of the criminal justice system, Wan Junaidi said amendments to the seven acts that abolish the mandatory death penalty and establish court discretion should be tabled at the Parliament soon.

He added that provisions in the Penal Code and Criminal Procedure Code related to anti-stalking crimes also need to be tabled in Parliament.

He said the improvement of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement should be implemented by studying the redelineation of electoral boundaries to carve out more seats in Sarawak and Sabah to the current ratio of the 1963 agreement and amending the Constitution by moving ‘tourism’ from the Federal List to the Concurrent List.

Wan Junaidi said other important matters in related agencies’ actions include the Political Funding Bill; the bill for the management of seized and forfeited assets; improvement to Insolvency Law; improvement of the election system and cost reduction study of local/state/general elections and Freedom of Information Bill. - Bernama