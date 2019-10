KAJANG: The excitement and joy of the Deepavali festival is no longer meaningful to a former truck driver after serving a life sentence in Kajang Prison for the past 14 years.

Guna (not his real name), 48, seems to have forgotten the meaning of the festival of lights which he used to celebrate with his family and three children.

Sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his co-worker, he admitted to missing the festive atmosphere in his hometown of Negri Sembilan.

“Every Deepavali celebration, I am sad for not being able to shop clothes and necessities for my wife and children.

“I miss my wife’s cooking, hanging out with the kids and visiting family members like everyone else. Now, I can only remember that moment,” said the teary-eyed inmate outside the prison cell.

Nonetheless, he was grateful that his family still loved and visited him and never gave up on him.

Like other residents there, he never gave up hope for a full pardon so that he could be released from prison.

Guna is serving a lifetime sentence and can only receive a mitigation through a Royal Pardon granted by the Yang di Pertuan Agong or Sultan or Yang di Pertua Negri where the offence was committed.

For a young inmate at the Kajang Prison, Boy (not his real name), 23, hung on to his mother’s words when they last spoke as a motivator to turn over a new leaf for the family.

“Mother said she would always wait by the door until I come home,“ said Boy who was overcome with emotions when he recalled those words of his mother who had suffered from stroke since 2015.

The youngest of four siblings started working at a car wash when he was 15 and was a breadwinner for his family after the death of his father four years ago, and was forced to drop out of school because he wanted to care for his mother and cancer-stricken sister.

Boy said the conditions of his mother who could not walk and sick sister led him to find the easy way to get money for their medical bills.

“Friends say that if I make a lot of money, I can take mom to India for treatment and she would soon be able to walk.

“When a friend asked me to go rob a hotel, I was just thinking about my mother and sister and agreed to do so but ended up getting caught,“ he said.

Boy was sentenced to five years in prison and has since served four months.

When talking about Deepavali celebrations, Boy’s face turned sad thinking about his mother and sister at their home in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Boy said the last time he celebrated Deepavali was two years ago with his siblings and his mother in a modest yet joyful celebration.

“Of course it is sad to celebrate Deepavali without them but I have to serve my sentence and am determined to become a useful person and willing to take up any cleaning job to feed them later,“ said Boy who had never received a visit from his mother and sister due to their health circumstances.

On a lighter note, Kajang Prison deputy director-general S.M. Basakaran said some inmates would have the opportunity to participate in the ‘Jalinan Kasih’ Programme, which would allow them to meet and mingle with their families at an event organised for Deepavali.

He said as many as five family members were allowed for one inmate to celebrate the festival of lights together.

“This is an opportunity for them to reacquaint and catch up with family members and it will facilitate integration after they come out which is our main goal,“ he said after attending a religious ceremony for Deepavali celebration at the Kajang Prison yesterday.

He also encouraged family members to visit the inmates on Deepavali on Oct 28 and 29. — Bernama