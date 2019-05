PUTRAJAYA: Police personnel who have not committed any offences need not worry about the setting up of the Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC), according to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

While expressing his relief that the protest by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) against the establishment of the commission has been resolved, he also congratulated the Governance Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) and the new Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Hamid Bador for successfully settling the issue.

“Both have succeeded in discussing and explaining to representatives of police associations on the importance of creating the IPCMC to restore the image of PDRM in the eyes of the people.

“I believe with the setting up of IPCMC, not only the image in fact the welfare of the police would also be defended,” he said in a media conference after chairing the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR), here today.

Yesterday, Home Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was reported as saying the IPCMC would be formed before the end of the year after the police were satisfied with the explanation by the GIACC.

Earlier, there were reservations among police associations on the establishment of IPCMC including on the question of authority, right to appeal and matters relating to discipline.

In this regard, Dr Mahathir said the JKKMAR meeting agreed on a special task force chaired by former Bank Negara governor Tan Sri Zeti Akhtar Aziz with members from related agencies to be set up to coordinate efforts so that Malaysia continues to shine in Corporate Governance Watch (CGW).

Dr Mahathir said the position of Malaysia in the CGW report had shown a significant rise from the seventh spot to a top four position last year.

“Based on CGW report, the primary factor for the improved ranking was due to the sincerity of the government in taking corruption prevention measures in terms of governance, and enforcement of the law,” he said.

According to Dr Mahathir, the achievement is very meaningful in line with the government’s objective which was translated from the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP).

Asked when will the task force be set up, he said Zeti will be forming the team and study the report issued by the CGW. - Bernama