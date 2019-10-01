Inquest: Major Zahir’s widow leaves it to MAF

KUALA LUMPUR: The widow of the late Major Mohd Zahir Armaya has left it to the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF)’ Investigation Board on whether to conduct an inquest on the death of her husband.

Nour Shafinar Harun, 36, said she and her family had accepted God’s will and would relent should the board and her husband’s family decide to have the inquest.

“I leave everything to them about what is to be done (including the inquest). This is because I understand what has happened, apart from taking risks as a soldier in any situation including during training.

“What happened was fate and I believe the incident was an accident.

“After all, it is not possible for the deceased’s own friends to shoot him, since every exercise has its risks including the use of live ammunition,“ she said after attending a donation presentation from Bank Muamalat at Wardieburn Camp, Setapak, yesterday.

Bank Muamalat chief operating officer Datuk Mohd Redza Shah Abdul Wahid said the donation was a sign of concern by the bank, over the incident that had befallen the deceased and his family.

“Bank Muamalat presented a donation of RM15,000 as a token of appreciation for the sacrifices of soldiers to the country as well as part of the financial institution’s corporate social responsibility, to ease the burden of the family,” he said.

Last Thursday, the MAF Investigation Board classified the death of the late Major Mohd Zahir during a demonstration exercise at Lok Kawi Camp, Kota Kinabalu, Sabah on Sept 2 as an isolated incident and a training accident.

The commando with the 11th Special Forces Regiment was hit by a close-range gunshot during the demonstration and was pronounced dead at 9.20am while receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kota Kinabalu. — Bernama