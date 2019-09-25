Inquest of trio shot by police to be done quickly: IGP

SHAH ALAM: The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said that an inquest proceeding on the case of three men who were recently shot dead by police in Batu Arang, Rawang will be conducted as soon as possible.

He said that this was in order to prevent the incident from being exploited by irresponsible quarters and to uphold justice for the parties involved.

However, he said, for the time being, the inquest could not yet be started because the process to prepare the post-mortem and forensic reports was being vigorously carried out and upon completion, they would be quickly be sent to the Attorney-General’s chambers for further action.

‘’In a case involving the service of the Chemistry Department, I cannot give a time frame as to when the inquest will be started because they have their standard operating procedure (in preparing the report).

‘’Now, we just wait. As soon as we get them, we will take the next step. I welcome a prompt inquest so justice can be decided,’’ he told a press conference after being a guest on the ‘Minda Bicara’ programme organised, here today.

On Sept 14, three men who who were believed to be involved in an armed robbery were killed in a shootout with the police at the 22nd Kilometre, Rawang Road heading to Batu Arang near here.

The Selangor police confirmed that two individuals who were shot dead were members of the 08 secret society, after which results of checks showed that another had a legal record with the Immigrations Department in 2013.

Police also denied that there was a woman, a wife of one of the suspects, aboard the car used by the criminals in the incident.

The woman, G. Moganambal, 35, was reported to have gone missing after the incident and had yet to be found until to date.

Commenting further on the case, Abdul Hamid said that seven police reports had been received over the woman’s disappearance and three police inquiry papers had been opened based on the reports as of this afternoon.

‘’Investigations are being conducted based on the reports pertaining to a missing person. We have also investigated the existence of a closed circuit television (CCTV) coverage showing the woman.

‘’We found that the time of the recording was at 10.33pm but the incident took place at 5.30am. So, what took place in between the times has become a question mark and as such the inquiry papers were opened,’’ he said.

On Monday. a CCTV recording in a lift showed a woman whose disappearance was talked about after the shooting on Sept 14.

Earlier in the programme, Abdul Hamid was queried by the moderator, Tan Sri Johan Jaafar on the development of investigations of a pornographic video linked to a minister and he replied that the police were obtaining the service of an expert to analyse the clip.

He said that the police could not arbitrarily pick an expert and it had to be done carefully since the person must give a statement on the case to the court later.

‘’This is a high profile case technically. I have no expertise and I cannot give my personal opinion. The police is complying with the directive of the Attorney-General’s chambers to obtain a second and third opinion (on the video).

‘’We are still actively conducting investigations through the directives issued by the department concerned. But for now, we are seeking the service of an expert to analyse it,’’ he added. - Bernama