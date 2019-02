SHAH ALAM: The inquest proceeding to determine the cause of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death, which was supposed to continue today, has been postponed to tomorrow as one of the counsel involved is down with a migraine.

Lawyer Kamaruzaman Abdul Wahab, who is holding a watching brief for the deceased’s family, told Coroner Rofiah Mohamad that counsel Syazlin Mansor, who is representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, Fire and Rescue and also the family of the deceased, was not in court today.

“The lawyer (Syazlin Mansor) was not able to be present today because she is having a bad migraine. So, I’m requesting for the proceeding today to be postponed to tomorrow. Requesting for today’s date to be vacated,” he said.

Rofiah then postponed the proceeding to tomorrow at 10.30am.

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, because Puan Syazlin is the only one representing the ministry, I allow the request to postpone and the proceeding will continue tomorrow,” she added.

Today is supposed to be the 12th day of the proceeding.

So far, 18 witnesses have been called to testify in the proceeding, which began on Feb 11.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) from the Subang Jaya Fire & Rescue Station, was seriously injured during the riots at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya, on Nov 27 last year.

He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 17 last year at the National Heart Institute (IJN). — Bernama