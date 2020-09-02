Inspection not needed for vehicles with expired road tax for up to 36 months

PETALING JAYA: There is good news for owners of disused vehicles gathering dust in their garage or in the open with expired road tax.

From Sept 4, owners of cars and motorcycles with expired road tax up to three years are allowed to renew their road tax without undergoing a roadworthiness inspection.

Motor vehicles with expired road tax for over 36 months are required to undergo the roadworthiness inspection with the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) or the Road Transport Department (RTD)

In the past, cars or motorcycles with expired road tax for over 12 months are required under the law to undergo an inspection for roadworthiness with Puspakom or the RTD

The new policy was issued by the RTD’s vehicle licensing department in a circular dated Sept 1 which was sighted by theSun

It is learnt that the Transport Ministry is expected to make an announcement on the new policy and furnish more details tomorrow.