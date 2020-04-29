Inspector charged with human trafficking over Mongolian women case

KLANG: A 30-year-old police inspector who was held for allegedly raping two Mongolian women on April 10 was charged in court today under anti-human trafficking laws.

Inspector Hazrul Hizham Ghazali was dealt with two counts of abusing his powers and exploiting the women under Section 13(f) of Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) at the Klang Sessions Court in the morning.

He pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Sessions Court judge Tasnim Abu Bakar allowed bail at RM20,000 and ordered the accused to surrender his passport to the court.

He was also ordered to report at a police station once a month.

The court fixed the case for mention on June 17.

The police officer was arrested on April 11 after the foreign women who are aged 20 and 37 were rescued from a hotel in Section 8, Petaling Jaya.

The women alleged that they were held by the officer at a movement control order (MCO) checkpoint in Petaling Jaya the night before and were taken to the hotel by the officer.

They alleged that they were subsequently kept in two separate rooms and raped by him.

Following the case, Hazrul who was held for investigations under an eight-day remand order was suspended from the police force last week.