Inspector charged with raping underage girl

SUNGAI PETANI: A police inspector was charged in the Sessions Court here today with raping an underage girl in a police station last month.

Mohd Maliki Azmi, 34, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was read out before Judge Roslan Hamid.

Mohd Maliki, as the investigating officer (IO) of a case, allegedly raped the 16-year-old girl with her consent, when the consent was obtained by using his position of authority over her, in the IO’s room at the Yan district police headquarters (IPD), Kedah, about 6.30 pm on Dec 28, 2022.

He was charged under Section 376(2)(f) of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and whipping, upon conviction.

Earlier, the accused also claimed trial to three charges relating to sexual assault against the teenaged girl at the same place, time and date.

The charges were framed under Section 14(a), Section 14(c) and Section 15(a)(ii) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 read together with Section 16(1) of the same act which carries 20 years imprisonment and whipping in addition to up to five years imprisonment with not less than two lashes of the whip under Section 16(1) if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Hizween Azleena Othman Kamal Zulfadzly Hassan and Nurul Natasha Rizal prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

The prosecution urged the court to set bail at RM20,000 for the rape charge and RM20,000 for each sexual assault charge.

Mohd Maliki pleaded for a lower bail amount and told the court that he had lost his income due to this case, adding that he had to support his wife and parents apart from having huge debts.

The court granted the accused a RM10,000 bail with one surety for the rape charge and RM15,000 with one surety for all three charges of sexual assault.

He was also ordered to hand over his passport to the court and prohibited from disturbing the victim.

The court also fixed Feb 6 for a lawyer appointment and submission of documents. - Bernama