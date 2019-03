KUANTAN: A teacher at a fully residential school here got duped into parting with her savings of an RM80,000 loan she obtained from a bank, all because she believed one ‘Inspector Narita’, who pulled off a Macau Scam on her.

Pahang Commercial Crime Investigation chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusuf said all-in-all the 51-year-old woman lost RM113,000, the rest from her savings and Tabung Haji accounts.

He said it all started on Feb 28 when a “bank officer from Kuala Lumpur” called her to say that she was suspected to be involved in money laundering to the tune of RM1.5 million and that ‘Inspector Narita’ would help her ‘settle the problem”.

He added that the teacher became frightened and followed all instructions from ‘Inspector Narita”, causing her to part with the money.

The teacher lodged a police report yesterday after finding she had become a victim of a Macau Scam.

The syndicate targets vulnerable people and gets them to part with their money using a slick modus operandi, where the culprits claim they are people in authority. — Bernama