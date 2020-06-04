Inspector, sergeant remanded over alleged bribery

GEORGE TOWN: Two policemen of the rank of inspector and sergeant were remanded for five days starting today to assist investigations into allegations of soliciting bribes from a vape dealer.

The remand order against the 46-year-old inspector and the 53-year-old sergeant was issued by assistant court registrar Nur Farhana Abu Hassan.

The two men were detained separately by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 7pm and 10pm around Kepala Batas yesterday.

The two suspects were believed to have solicited the bribe as an inducement not to take action against the dealer who opened his business during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

According to the sources, the sergeant initially solicited and received RM3,000 from the dealer before the inspector subsequently asked for another RM5,000 and ordered the former to collect the money.

Meanwhile, Penang MACC director Lim Bee Kean when contacted confirmed the arrest, but declined to comment. - Bernama