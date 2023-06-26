Inspector Sheila charged with insulting modesty of two men, criminally intimidating elderly woman

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman police inspector, who went viral on social media recently, was charged in separate Magistrate’s Courts in Selayang here today on charges of insulting the modesty of two men, including a police lance corporal, and criminally intimidating an elderly woman.

Sheila Sharon Steven Kumar, 35, pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

In the court before Magistrate Nur Hafizah Rajuni, the woman police officer was charged with insulting the modesty of Lance Corporal Abdul Arif Farhan Abdul Razak at No 8, Jalan SG 1/1, Taman Sri Gombak here, at 1.25 pm last June 15.

The charge, framed under Section 509 of the Penal Code, provides a term for up to five years or a fine or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Anis Farhah Ahmad Hilmi requested bail of RM5,000 with one surety, but lawyer M. Manoharan, representing the accused, whose father is also a former police officer with 39 years of service, requested that his client be given a bond or the lowest bail on the grounds that she had been with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for seven years and her actions were merely to discipline the complainant.

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate Chai Guan Hock, Kumar was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code with criminally intimidating M. Silverkoomarie, 69, at about noon at the same place and time.

The police inspector faced imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, if convicted.

Kumar was also charged with insulting the modesty of P. Taneswaran, 31, at about 1 pm at the same place and date.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal appeared for the prosecution in the case.

Kumar was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety on all three charges and both courts set Aug 7 for mention. - Bernama