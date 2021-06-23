Inspector, two other cops under probe for bribery

ALOR SETAR: An inspector is one of three policemen who are being investigated for having allegedly sought a RM15,000 bribe to have a man released from an offence of drug possession.

The 33-year-old police officer and the two other policemen, both lance corporals aged 24 and 30, were held in Bandar Baharu between 12.20am and 2.30am today, according to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Kedah.

“The suspects allegedly demanded a RM15,000 bribe and had received RM2,000 from a man as an inducement to release the individual facing the drug offence,” it said in a statement.

The policemen were brought to the Sungai Petani Magistrate’s Court today and assistant registrar Mohammad Alif Abdul Aziz ordered them to be remanded for five days from today to facilitate the investigation.

Kedah MACC director Datuk Shaharom Nizam Abd Manap, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the policemen. — Bernama