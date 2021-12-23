Inspirational hashtags galvanise M’sians to support each other during floods

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media platforms have gained prominence with the recent floods nationwide, as almost 5 million Malaysian flood-related tweets were recorded globally from Dec 18 till 21.

Twitter shared today that the top five hashtags, #DaruratBanjir, #banjirdarurat, #banjir, #RakyatJagaRakyat, and #kitajagakita were used to request for assistance, provide directions for aid distributions, as well as to follow developments as they unfold.

“Inspirational and unifying hashtags like #banjirdarurat have galvanised Malaysians to lend support to each other and rally much needed help.

“Hashtags like #DaruratBanjir has made a valuable contribution to the ongoing relief efforts by all parties in tackling a national crisis regardless of their background,” Twitter Head of Communications - South East Asia, Cipluk Carlita said in a statement issued by the global social media platform today.

She added that tweets have been invaluable in aiding the mobilising resources to NGOs and channeling their help directly to those affected the most by the floods.

She commended Twitter account holders with huge followership who played their part by urging Malaysians to direct their help with whatever available resources they have to assist affected communities.

As various states and cities around the country continue to grapple with the floods, people flocked to Twitter to share their experiences and find real-time information regarding the floods and those in need of assistance, she added.

“Many Malaysians on Twitter shared details of trapped victims, and even stranded animals; with the hope that they would be heard by rescue teams.

“Average citizens stepped up, with offers of vehicle loans, food, volunteering, and even shelter for animals,” she said, adding that some Malaysians even went to victims’ aid with their vehicles or boats.

The statement also provided four tips on how to make the most of Twitter during emergencies and disasters.

Twitter urged users to follow trusted sources and media organisations to get their latest news, and to use the right hashtags related to the events to ensure their tweets become part of larger conversations.

“Make sure that all the information is verified and accurate when Retweeting and/or Quote Tweeting,” the statement read.

The statement also said that Twitter Lite could also be used to avoid challenges in data connectivity, especially in areas where telecommunications have been disrupted, and users should always follow agencies and organisations that are involved with the issue to stay informed with the latest credible developments. — Bernama