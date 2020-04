PETALING JAYA: Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing took to Twitter today demanding the World Health Organisation (WHO) to be more transparent.

He was responding to an article on NBC concerning a warning by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu toward countries that are easing on lockdowns that “the worst is yet ahead of us”.

The NBC article similarly acknowledged a feud between WHO and US President Donald Trump whereby the president expressed mistrust towards the WHO.

Responding to that article, Lim tweeted: “The big WHO chief - instead of warning, why don’t you be more transparent and intelligent Tell us what you know instead of playing god.”

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today, as long as there is no vaccine to treat Covid-19, people need to be concerned about the public health method, that prevention is better than treatment and to adopt new healthy habits.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) also expects the world to continue the fight against Covid-19 until next year, which means that it will still be eight months until the country is completely free of this deadly pandemic.