Institute of Integrity staff to work from home after landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Institute of Integrity staff have been ordered to work from home following a landslide that occurred near the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA) and IIM yesterday afternoon.

IIM in a statement said the directive was for security reasons and would be in effect until a date to be announced later.

“IIM is cooperating with the authorities for the monitoring work in the area involved.

“The public may also visit the IIM website (www.iim.gov.my) and IIM’s social media for the latest information,” according to the statement.

In the incident at about 1.30pm yesterday, 76 people, mostly administrative staff of MACA and IIM, faced anxious moments when a landslide occurred at the entrance of the academy owned by MACC along Persiaran Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin. – Bernama