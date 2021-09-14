Instruct AG to withdraw appeal, Yeoh urges PM

PETALING JAYA: Segambut MP Hannah Yeoh has expressed disgust over Perikatan Nasional government’s latest decision to appeal and to set aside last week’s High Court decision that children born overseas to Malaysian mothers are entitled to citizenship by operation of law.

Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun has informed the media that the notice of appeal had been filed. Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar had also described the decision by the High Court as “illuminating”, she said today.

“Just days ago, Women, Family and Community Development Minister (Datuk Seri) Rina Harun had publicly welcomed the court decision, describing it as ‘a new ray of hope for Malaysian women’,” her statement read.

“She had also said that the decision reflected the Perikatan Nasional Government’s commitment to creating equality for women. As the Attorney-General’s action clearly contradicted that public statement by the Women Minister, one cannot help but wonder if this is a double-minded Government or is it just another case of the Women Minister’s being clueless about her responsibility to champion equality for women?”

Yeoh called on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Yaakob to urgently instruct the Attorney-General to withdraw the appeal and similarly instruct the Home Ministry to respect and implement the High Court’s decision.

“This episode alone has shown so many inconsistencies within his Cabinet but the most glaring weakness is the failure of this government to protect women and children. His one big Malaysian family concept is being tested and torn apart by this nonsensical and cruel decision of the Attorney-General to cause hardship and heartache to these mothers and their families.

“This is Ismail Sabri’s 100 days test to show he can tame his multi-headed Government and bring relief to these suffering mothers and their children,” she added.