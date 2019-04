PUTRAJAYA: Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun has been ordered to investigate a group calling themselves the Sabah-Sarawak Merdeka movement, concerning a photograph which allegedly insulted the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on social media.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said besides insulting the Ruler, the act of composing the photograph of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was a violation of the country’s laws.

“I have ordered the Inspector-General of Police to investigate the case immediately and to take appropriate action to bring the criminal to face the law.

“The government will not compromise with anyone who violates the country’s law with the intention of creating social disharmony,” he said in the latest entry on his Facebook today.

Strongly criticising the image uploaded in the group’s Facebook page, Muhyiddin also described it as an excessive act which did not portray the general manners of the people and contradicted the principles of Rukun Negara.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is also reported to be carrying out investigations to determine the party responsible for uploading the image on the Facebook yesterday.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik condemned the action of the group, saying it could jeopardise unity and multi-racial harmony.

He called on the authorities to take firm action against the group and urged Malaysians not the share the posting on any social media platform.

“I urge all Malaysians not to be influenced by this group,” he said in a statement here.

In Kuantan, some 100 representatives from 10 NGOs and political parties turned up at the Kuantan district police headquarters to lodge reports against the group.

Among them were Badan Kebajikan Kerabat-Kerabat Negeri Pahang, Gabungan Pelajar Melayu Semenanjung (GPMS) Pahang and Kuantan, Persatuan Kebajikan Ukhuwah dan Silaturahim Pahang (Ukhwah) , Persatuan Bekas Polis Indera Mahkota, the PAS divisions of Indera Mahkota and Kuantan and the Indera Mahkota and Kuantan Umno divisions.

Pahang PAS deputy commissioner and Beserah assemblyman Andansura Rabu, who was present, said they wanted the authorities to take action against the group.

Kuantan police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali confirmed receiving reports. — Bernama