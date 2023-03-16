Insulting royal institution: Police receive 16 reports against preacher

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor police have so far received 16 reports on a male preacher making remarks allegedly insulting the royal institution.

State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said this came following a statement made through a 31-second video uploaded on Tik Tok application.

He said according to the preacher’s statement, “The scholars are the successors of the Prophets. This means that the King, Sultan are below the scholars. The prime minister, ministers are below the scholars. The scholars are above all”.

“We are conducting an investigation under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act, Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said in a statement today.

The Johor police also urged the public to be mindful before making any statement that could cause disharmony and anxiety among the community. - Bernama