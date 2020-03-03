Insulting the King: Cops open 10 investigation papers

GEORGE TOWN: Police have opened 10 investigation papers on cases of insulting Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on social media.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor said to date, two more individuals had been detained, taking the total number arrested to five.

“We have obtained remand orders for some of them and are currently completing the investigation papers. Five more individuals (suspected of uploading insulting posts) are believed to be still in the country and we are tracking them,” he said today.

He told reporters this after attending a ceremony for the handover of duty by outgoing Penang police chief Datuk T. Narenasagaran, who is retiring, to Datuk Sahabudin Abdul Manan, who was previously the Deputy Director of the Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department.

In another development, Mazlan said police were in the process of summoning organisers of the ‘Save Malaysia’ gathering which was held in front of the Sogo shopping centre in the capital last Sunday.

“We are taking action as police reports have been lodged,” he added. - Bernama