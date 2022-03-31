Insurance agent claims trial to drink-driving, causing restaurant customer’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: An insurance agent pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol that resulted in the death of a restaurant customer, two weeks ago.

K. Meena Sundram, 57, was charged with driving a Honda HRV under the influence of alcohol with the presence of 116 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millimetres of blood in his system.

The reading was over the permitted limit of 50 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millimetres of blood, resulting in him failing to control the vehicle, which caused the death of Soh Cheng Keong @Soh Chin Kiew, 76, at Jalan Klang Lama, city centre-bound at 8.50 pm on March 20.

The man was charged under Section 44(1)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a jail term of not less than 10 years and not exceeding 15 years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM30,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for not less than seven years from the date of conviction, if found guilty.

Magistrate Amanina Mohamad Anuar allowed the accused bail of RM12,000 with one surety and set May 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor, Siti Nursyuhada Abd Rauf prosecuted while lawyer P. Ari Krishnan represented the accused.

On March 21, the accused who was believed to be drunk had rammed his vehicle into an outdoor dining area of a restaurant, injuring eight people.

The man was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into a Lexus vehicle that was parked by the roadside. - Bernama