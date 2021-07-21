Insurance agent held for provoking, obstructing police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested an insurance agent for allegedly provoking and insulting a police officer by disputing a compound issued against him for not wearing a face mask at a petrol station in Sri Damansara yesterday.

The 29-year-old man was nabbed at a house in Bandar Sri Damansara, Petaling Jaya at 10pm for further investigation.

Petaling Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the man was compounded for not wearing a face mask at the public area.

The man, who was dissatisfied with being compounded, provoked police in a video that went viral on social media.

“During the arrest last night, the suspect also made a live video on his Facebook page,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said the suspect was brought to the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court for a remand order today, and the case was being investigated under Sections 186, 504 and 505 (b) of the Penal Code.

He said the investigation are also conducted under Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The 15-minute and 42-second video was shared on a Facebook page by user Alyf Malik, showing a man provoking a policeman when he was issued a compound notice for flouting the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Mohamad Fakhrudin advised the public to cooperate with police in carrying out their duties and comply with the SOP of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan.

He said reminded the public not to make any speculation on the video as it could threaten public order. — Bernama